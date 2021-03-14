Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 17,587 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 108,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 3.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Shares of NYSE TLK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.01. 81,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,608. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.