Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 22,444 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,444 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRX stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,725,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,396. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

