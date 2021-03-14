Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 4,471 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 478,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,671,000 after buying an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.96.

GLPI traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,447. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.58%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.