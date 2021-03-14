Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 49,013 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,013 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Enel Américas by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Enel Américas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enel Américas by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

ENIA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 1,832,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

