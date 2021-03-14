Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 5,524 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.73. 1,406,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,479. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.