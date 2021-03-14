Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JLP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $5,054,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 209.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. 1,315,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.