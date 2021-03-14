Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the quarter. Delek US accounts for 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Delek US worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after acquiring an additional 204,461 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Delek US by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 964,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 268,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DK traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.94. 716,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,704. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

