Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNP. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 143,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,899. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

