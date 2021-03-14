Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,973 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,664,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,987,000. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

EQNR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,205. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

