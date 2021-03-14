Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Southern Copper makes up approximately 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Shares of SCCO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.99. The stock had a trading volume of 581,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,527. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,577,774.49. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,515,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,224,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.