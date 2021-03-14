Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,791. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

