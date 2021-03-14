Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Visa by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,106,202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $345,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 14,057,890 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,811,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,505 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,936,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,786,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

