Vista Investment Management Acquires 17,285 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 564,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,527,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH remained flat at $$50.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,421,734 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.