Vista Investment Management Boosts Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The stock had a trading volume of 999,483 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42.

