Vista Investment Management Buys 48,811 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 249.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.44% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:FPEI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. 209,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.