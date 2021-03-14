Vista Investment Management Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 684.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,594. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.