Vista Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.8% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vista Investment Management owned 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14,235.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,843,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 891.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,127 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,837,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,637,000. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5,715.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 666,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 655,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $45.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,552. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27.

