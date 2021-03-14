Vista Investment Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 297,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS remained flat at $$102.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,071,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,427. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.