Vista Investment Management Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Vista Investment Management cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $576,531,000 after buying an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 517.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 924,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,145,000 after buying an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,515,000 after buying an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,092,884,000 after buying an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 152.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,093,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $160,902,000 after buying an additional 659,878 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 269,789 shares of company stock worth $38,432,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FIS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

Shares of FIS traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.29. 2,566,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of -812.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

