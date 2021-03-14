Vista Investment Management Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vista Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $1,494,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 47.9% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. 3,280,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,888,053. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

