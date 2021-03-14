Vista Investment Management Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 2.2% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vista Investment Management owned 0.38% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,813,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter.

QUS stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. 17,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $64.57 and a 12 month high of $110.10.

