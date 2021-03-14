Vista Investment Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vista Investment Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,115,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,916 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,131,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,533,000 after purchasing an additional 304,605 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,989. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

