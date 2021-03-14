Vista Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securities raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $341.72. 1,281,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.99 and a 200-day moving average of $300.83. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $344.17.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

