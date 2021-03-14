Vista Investment Management Sells 16,278 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vista Investment Management decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.60% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,123,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 185,899 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 418,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84,959 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.08. 103,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,532. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

