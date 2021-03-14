VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,510,000 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 11th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTGN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,182,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

