VITE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.11 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, VITE has traded up 160.9% against the dollar. One VITE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0967 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $46.23 million and $24.11 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VITE alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058108 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000162 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,010,442,776 coins and its circulating supply is 477,871,666 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.