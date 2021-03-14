VouchForMe (IPL) Achieves Market Cap of $456,410.82

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $456,410.82 and approximately $644.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

