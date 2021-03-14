Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
IID remained flat at $$5.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,258. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.
About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.
