Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Short Interest Update

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the February 11th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IID remained flat at $$5.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,258. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68.

Get Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.