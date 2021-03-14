VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) Short Interest Up 76.3% in February

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the February 11th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

VIH opened at $14.67 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $22.56.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc acquired 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $50,006.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,442,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,139,607.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.