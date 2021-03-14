W Green Pay Achieves Market Cap of $118,496.97 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $118,496.97 and approximately $35,725.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.48 or 0.00640783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00035854 BTC.

W Green Pay Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

