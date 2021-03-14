Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,674,549 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 480,859 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $53.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

