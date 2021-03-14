Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 702.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,248 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,223 shares during the period. Change Path LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 132,396 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 524,917 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,479,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,534,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,266,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,279,069 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

