Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.82 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $89.96 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.57 or 0.03120086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00021542 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 97.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

