Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for 0.3% of JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 220,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $2,260,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,450. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

