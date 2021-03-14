Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $125.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,652,450. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

