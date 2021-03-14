Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waters by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 257,061 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waters by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Waters by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,719 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Waters by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 248,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 164,122 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT opened at $268.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.45. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

