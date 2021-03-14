Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $268.83 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

