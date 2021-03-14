Waves (WAVES) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.97 or 0.00016571 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Waves has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $70.38 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005765 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,577,088 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

