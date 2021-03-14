WAX 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.48 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 122.8% higher against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $447.63 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 130.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 179.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,398,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535,967,522 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Coin Trading

