WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 133.9% Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 133.9% against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $443.59 million and $63.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 88.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 176.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,707,099,002 coins and its circulating supply is 1,535,572,161 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX Coin Trading

