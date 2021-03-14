WazirX (WRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $114.85 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $114.85 million and approximately $90.51 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.82 or 0.00447234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00061505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00049778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00093588 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00067323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.58 or 0.00510299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011364 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 989,300,001 coins and its circulating supply is 236,054,790 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

