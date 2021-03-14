Wealthquest Corp Has $6.23 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Apple by 274.8% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 147,925 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 247.7% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,813,000 after acquiring an additional 614,001 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 288.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 412,531 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 198.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,640,000 after acquiring an additional 486,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 172.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

