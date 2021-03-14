Webcoin (WEB) Market Cap Hits $74,784.92

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Webcoin has a market capitalization of $74,784.92 and approximately $373.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00643298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00025047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035922 BTC.

Webcoin Profile

WEB is a token. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 tokens. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Buying and Selling Webcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

