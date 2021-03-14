Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Holdings Raised by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Weingarten Realty Investors comprises about 0.8% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,631,000. GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after acquiring an additional 584,862 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,783,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,751,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,084. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

