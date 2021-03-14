Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,888 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth $23,631,000. GEM Realty Capital increased its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 186.5% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 898,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,238,000 after buying an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth $6,783,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth $5,201,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

WRI stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

