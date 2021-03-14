Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 66,726 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.76% of Workhorse Group worth $18,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.74.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

