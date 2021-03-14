Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,216 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.87% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $18,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI opened at $235.96 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $264.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.22.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.