Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 14,631 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,631 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.95% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $18,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

FCOM opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

