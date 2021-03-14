Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 23,361 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.22% of CF Industries worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 3,977.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CF opened at $49.26 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

