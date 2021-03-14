Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $17.70 Million Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Acceleron Pharma worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $137.56 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $144.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 2,056 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $251,983.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,920.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $406,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,255.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,131 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

